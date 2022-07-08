Govt. approves ₹132 cr. for shoes, socks for schoolchildren

Under fire for not releasing funds for shoes and socks for students in government and government-aided schools, the State government on Friday approved ₹132 crore to procure and distribute them through School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs).

This will benefit 46.37 lakh children across Karnataka studying in Classes from I to X. Depending on the local conditions, SDMCs can decide to buy sandals instead of one pair of black shoes and two pairs of socks.

Minister for School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh announced this on Friday, nearly two months after schools reopened. Uniforms are also yet to reach them, with tenders being floated only recently.

Controversial remark

Mr. Nagesh’s comment, earlier this week, that children come to school “to get education and not for shoes and socks” had drawn the ire of many. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah had described the statement as “inhuman” and sought to know if he or his children walked barefoot. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar had said that Congress would “beg for money” and provide shoes to children if the government was incapable of doing it.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also said: “The State government has already approved the distribution of uniforms but it will take time to reach the schools. As far as shoes and socks are concerned, I have approved allocation of ₹132 crore today (Friday) to ensure students don’t suffer”.