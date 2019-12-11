Govt. appoints Syndicate members of universities

More than a year-and-a-half after the government decided to withdraw the nominations to Syndicates of State-run universities, the BJP government has appointed members to the Syndicates.

Of the total 19 State-run universities that fall under the purview of the department, the Higher Education Department appointed government nominees for 15. According to the order issued by the government, the appointments will be valid for three years or until further orders are issued, whichever comes first.

The Syndicate, the highest decision-making body of universities, approves matters pertaining to the administration of the university as well as academics, once the academic council has passed the issue.

According to sources, many of the appointed are members of the ABVP, the student wing of BJP. “Many of them do not have a good portfolio or experience. They have simply been appointed due to their political affiliations and it is sad that many meritorious applications were not given a chance,” said a Vice-Chancellor of the university, who did not wish to be named.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan defended the move and said: “All appointments have been made keeping in mind qualification and expertise, and none of them are political.”

The Higher Education Department had received over 3,000 applications. A large number of them were received for Syndicate posts to Bangalore University, Bengaluru Central University, and University of Mysore.

Although the department was mulling over the idea of setting parameters and qualifications to shortlist candidates for the Syndicate, it has been put on the back-burner.

The appointment became controversial after G.T. Deve Gowda, former Higher Education Minister in the JD(S)-Congress government, withdrew in July 2018 the appointments made by the previous Congress government. Although during the end of the JD(S)-Congress government’s tenure, they made fresh appointments, the BJP government scrapped them after some of the BJP MLCs met the Chief Secretary and appealed to rescind the nominations.