Govt. annuls PSI exam results; re-exam to be conducted

On the day the prime accused and BJP leader Divya Hagaragi was arrested in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment examination scam case, the State Government announced that it would annul the results of the exam.

The Government has decided to conduct a re-exam for 54,289 candidates who had written the original examination in October last year, according to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after chairing a meeting with DG&IGP Praveen Sood and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajneesh Goel, the Minister said there were irregularities in multiple exam centres, including Bengaluru.

“In this backdrop, we have decided to scrap the recruitment process that was done. All the 54,289 candidates, except for the accused, will be given another opportunity to write the exam,” he said. The re-exam dates will be notified soon.

Reduced centres

With the irregularities coming to light, Mr. Jnanendra said the Government was also planning on reducing the number of exam centres. "We will look at bigger exam centres with jammers, to stop candidates from using technology such as Bluetooth for cheating in the exam," he said.

The Home Department was also considering implementing stringent laws to stop irregularities in recruitment exams. “This cash-for-jobs scam is happening with several government examinations. It must stop," the Home Minister said.

On irregularities, the Home Minister admitted that candidates indulging in malpractices were getting selected for government posts, while candidates who work hard to prepare for examinations were getting frustrated.