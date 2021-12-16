Govt. announces transfer of tahsildar over breach of privilege charge

Inquiry ordered against Sandur tahsildar

The allegations of a tahsildar breaching the privileges of the local MLA created a furore in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday with the Opposition Congress and JD(S) members staging a dharna demanding that she should be suspended from service.

The issue was resolved after the Government held consultations with the Opposition members and announced its decision to shunt out Sandur tahsildar H.J. Rashmi besides ordering an inquiry against her following complaints of breaching privileges of local MLA Tukaram. Revenue Minister R. Ashok told the Assembly that the officer would not be given new posting till the probe against her was completed.

Earlier, Mr. Tukaram (Congress) raised the issue and alleged that the official had behaved rudely with him and insulted him when he had gone to meet her at her office for an official work. Though Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had ordered her transfer in November itself, following his complaint, she had continued to stay in Sandur, he said. He also alleged that Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy’s instructions to take disciplinary action against her too had not been implemented so far.

Making a complaint of breach of privilege against the official, the MLA appealed to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Mr. Bommai to take stern action against her.

While the Chief Minister assured the House of transferring her, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah demanded that she be suspended. The Chief Minister said decision on disciplinary action would be taken after the probe.

Meanwhile, the Speaker announced that the matter would also be handed over to the Privileges Committee of the House for an inquiry. However, the Chief Minister took exception to it. He said either the departmental inquiry or a probe by the committee should be taken up into the episode. But the Opposition began a dharna, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for some time.