Govt. announces relief of ₹10,000 per hectare for toor farmers

January 25, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bageshree S 5939

In the light of extensive damage to red gram (toor) crop in Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Yadgir districts, the State government has announced a compensation of ₹10,000 per hectare but has limited it to a maximum of two hectares per farmer as per the NDRF/SDRF guidelines. The total compensation to be distributed to toor growers will be around ₹223 crore, according to a press release.

This decision was taken at a meeting of senior officials of various departments presided over by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. In view of unprecedented rain followed by dry/moist weather conditions post-November in Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Yadgir districts, the red gram crop has been attacked by pests causing loss to farmers. The extent of damage is 1.98 lakh hectares in Kalaburagi district, 0.145 lakh hectares in Bidar district, and 0.1028 lakh hectares in Yadgir district.

