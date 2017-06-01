Govt. allots iron ore mines for KIOCL in Ballari

Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL), under the Ministry of Steel, which was struggling because of the mining ban in the State, has said that it is on the path to revival.

The State government has allotted iron ore mines at Devadri range in the Ballari district under the reservation route.

The State-owned company got mining sanction after 11 years since the closure of its state-of-art mine in December 2005.

The State had issued a gazette notification in January regarding the same.

At present, KIOCL operates a 3.5-million tonne per annum iron ore pellet plant and 0.216 million tonne per annum blast furnace unit at Mangaluru based on the market requirement.

According to the company, it had already prepared an action plan and initiated the process for obtaining the necessary statutory clearances.

In a press statement by KIOCL, Malay Chatterjee, CMD KIOCL, expressed confidence in driving the company to sustainability with the allotment of iron ore mines at Devadri.

The company is also diversifying into mineral exploration field to increase company’s base income.

For the fiscal year 2016-17, the company witnessed a 353% growth in revenue from operations at ₹929.36 crore as against ₹205.57 crore in the same period last year, while the profit stood at ₹47.93 crore as against a loss of ₹80.15 in the last fiscal.

The company also said that its blast furnace unit has been taken for repair and is ready for operation.