Govt. aided school kids to get ragi malt from next month: Minister

January 08, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa on Monday announced in Kodagu porridge made from ragi or finger millet (ragi malt) - a popular healthy and nutritious food - will be provided under midday meals to the children studying in government and aided schools in the State from next month.

Speaking at the valedictory of a hockey tournament held at Ponnampet in Virajpet, he said eggs are being distributed to the children once in a week. Now, plans are afoot to distribute eggs twice a week in the coming days, he added.

The Minister said efforts are on to address various issues faced by the department and added that the problems are being addressed on priority in stages. Already, steps had been taken for the appointment of 13,000 teachers, Mr. Bangarappa said, adding that measures had been initiated for the transfer of 37,000 teachers through counselling process.

Arguing that measures had been taken for strengthening the government schools, the Minister said new teachers are being appointed to the schools and eggs and milk are being distributed to the children as part of the midday meals.

Mr. Bangarappa said the schools that are over 100-years-old will be identified in Kodagu and they shall be developed on the model of Karnataka Public School (KPS). The old schools will also be considered for renovation and steps have been taken for distributing desks to the government as well as aided schools that lack such an infrastructure.

He also said officers from the department of public instruction will be appointed soon to the newly-developed taluks in Kodagu. The new taluks will soon be getting BEOs. “We have a shortage of officers at the moment and the new taluks will get the officers at the earliest.”

Speaking on the occasion, Virajpet MLA and Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor A.S. Ponnanna said hockey is part of Kodagu’s vibrant culture. Ponnampet’s hockey stadium will be developed, availing special grants. The stadium development plan had been prepared.

He said hockey players from Kodagu have to emerge as national and international players as the sport is widely encouraged in the district.

In Virajpet constituency, 10 grounds for playing hockey have been identified and the local talents have to make use of the facilities for honing their sporting skills.

Deputy Commissioner Vankataraja and officers from the district were present.