ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. agrees to relax ‘no BPL card for those owning four-wheeler’ rule

December 28, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Wednesday agreed in principle to relax the norm that declares those owning four-wheelers as ineligible for getting Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards.

The government’s decision came in the wake of concerns expressed by members cutting across party affiliations that such a norm has been hitting several poor mobile vendors, who have been using vehicles particularly after the COVID-19 to sell their produce.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Assembly, BJP member M.P. Kumaraswamy said though the idea of the government was to prevent affluent families from getting BPL cards, it had cut many poor mobile vendors from the ambit of this benefit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“You can buy used cars for less than ₹40,000. Do not consider them as rich people and snatch away their right of getting BPL cards,” he said. Senior Minister Govind Karjol promised the norm would be relaxed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US