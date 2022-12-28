HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. agrees to relax ‘no BPL card for those owning four-wheeler’ rule

December 28, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Wednesday agreed in principle to relax the norm that declares those owning four-wheelers as ineligible for getting Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards.

The government’s decision came in the wake of concerns expressed by members cutting across party affiliations that such a norm has been hitting several poor mobile vendors, who have been using vehicles particularly after the COVID-19 to sell their produce.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Assembly, BJP member M.P. Kumaraswamy said though the idea of the government was to prevent affluent families from getting BPL cards, it had cut many poor mobile vendors from the ambit of this benefit.

“You can buy used cars for less than ₹40,000. Do not consider them as rich people and snatch away their right of getting BPL cards,” he said. Senior Minister Govind Karjol promised the norm would be relaxed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.