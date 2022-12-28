Govt. agrees to relax ‘no BPL card for those owning four-wheeler’ rule

December 28, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government on Wednesday agreed in principle to relax the norm that declares those owning four-wheelers as ineligible for getting Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards.

The government’s decision came in the wake of concerns expressed by members cutting across party affiliations that such a norm has been hitting several poor mobile vendors, who have been using vehicles particularly after the COVID-19 to sell their produce.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Assembly, BJP member M.P. Kumaraswamy said though the idea of the government was to prevent affluent families from getting BPL cards, it had cut many poor mobile vendors from the ambit of this benefit.

“You can buy used cars for less than ₹40,000. Do not consider them as rich people and snatch away their right of getting BPL cards,” he said. Senior Minister Govind Karjol promised the norm would be relaxed.