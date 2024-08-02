Govt. against implementation of Kasturirangan committee report, says Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who apprised himself of the devastation caused by floods and landslips in Kodagu on Friday, said the government was against the implementation of Kasturirangan committee report on conservation of Western Ghats.

Speaking to presspersons in Madikeri, Mr. Siddaramaiah, however, said that though the government had rejected the report, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre was for more discussions before arriving at any decision.

Environmentalists in the State have been pressing for implementation of the report to protect the fragile landscape, but it has been rejected by all political parties, giving into considerations other than ecological protection.

When the Chief Minister’s attention was drawn to the report of the Geological Survey of India for a permanent solution to problem of landslips, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would review and discuss it.

The Chief Minister said that ₹746 crore was available in the State for relief works, of which ₹46 crore was meant for Kodagu and additional funds would be released, if required. Mr. Siddaramaiah said that 344 km of roads in the district had been damaged.

He said 67 houses had been completely damaged and 176 partially damaged owing to incessant rains and the government had decided to compensate those affected suitably.

While ₹1.2 lakh would be awarded as compensation, the government would construct the houses and the Deputy Commissioner would oversee its implementation, said Mr. Siddaramaiah. In case of partially damaged houses, the owners would receive ₹50,000 as compensation, he added.

On repair of roads damaged because of landslips the Chief Minister said that minor works would be taken up immediately and major repairs after the cessation of rains.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who inspected the retention wall near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Madikeri, also instructed the officials to complete the works by the end of December.

The Chief Minister said that he would inspect the Shiradi Ghat and the areas affected by rains, and would ask NHAI also to get involved in the repair work.

District in-charge Minister N.S. Boseraju, A.S. Ponnanna and Manthar Gowda, MLAs, and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh were present.