Govt. advocates’ collusion causing demand for high compensation for land acquisition, rehabilitation in UKP: Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that Karnataka government advocates are colluding with “a big cartel” that seeks exorbitant rates of compensation for land acquisition, rehabilitation, and resettlement in the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) areas.

In a reply to senior BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yanal during the question hour, Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds the Large and Medium Irrigation portfolio, said there were court orders granting compensation of ₹1.26 crore per acre in Vijayapura, Bagalkot, and Raichur districts.

Average ₹5.18 cr. per acre

The Deputy Chief Minister cited some court cases and said in some 2,000 cases, the court has ordered compensation to an average ₹74 lakh per acre. Local courts have ordered compensation at an average ₹1.26 crore per acre for submerged land in 285 cases. With regard to rehabilitation in 367 cases, Mr. Shivakumar said, the compensation works out to an average ₹5.18 crore per acre as per court orders. The government has not paid such an enormous amount for land acquisition in Bengaluru city, he said.

Noting that earlier the land-losers used to be satisfied with a compensation of ₹10,000 per acre, he said advocates have been involved in this business of seeking higher compensation.

Comprehensive probe

Mr. Shivakumar said an investigation into land compensation would be conducted. “I wanted to remove all government advocates dealing with these cases. We need to know who all are booked. I will order a comprehensive investigation. We will set up a new team and file appeals before the High Court,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

A Cabinet sub-committee formed during the previous Basavaraj Bommai government fixed the compensation rate at ₹25 lakh per acre in the UKP.

Yatnal’s allegation

Mr. Yatnal alleged that nearly 40% of the compensation amount went to the pockets of advocates. During a discussion on government expenditure on Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd. (KBJNL) and Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL), Mr. Yatnal said the government has allocated ₹3,105 crore for projects in the Cauvery belt which accounts for only 12% of the State’s irrigation while ₹4,580 crore for Krishna river projects which ensures irrigation to 68% of the State’s total irrigated area.

He demanded the allocation of ₹1.5 lakh crore for the KBJNL for expeditious completion of pending UKP projects. He alleged disparity in government spending on the Cauvery and Krishna river projects. The allocation for the UKP should be 20 times higher, the BJP member said.