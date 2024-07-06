ADVERTISEMENT

Govind Reddy takes charge as Gadag Deputy Commissioner

Published - July 06, 2024 07:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Govind Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Gadag district, being greeted by outgoing Deputy Commissioner Vaishali M.L. on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Govind Reddy took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Gadag district on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outgoing Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Vaishali M.L. handed over the charge to Mr. Govind Reddy and greeted him. Prior to the present posting, Mr. Reddy was the Deputy Commissioner of Bidar.

Chief Executive Officer of Gadag Zilla Panchayat Bharat S. and other senior officials of the district were present.

Mr. Reddy, a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer was promoted to Indian Administrative Service (IAS) rank in 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US