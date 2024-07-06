Govind Reddy takes charge as Gadag Deputy Commissioner

Govind Reddy took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Gadag district on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outgoing Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Vaishali M.L. handed over the charge to Mr. Govind Reddy and greeted him. Prior to the present posting, Mr. Reddy was the Deputy Commissioner of Bidar.

Chief Executive Officer of Gadag Zilla Panchayat Bharat S. and other senior officials of the district were present.

Mr. Reddy, a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer was promoted to Indian Administrative Service (IAS) rank in 2021.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.