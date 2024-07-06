GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Govind Reddy takes charge as Gadag Deputy Commissioner

Published - July 06, 2024 07:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Govind Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Gadag district, being greeted by outgoing Deputy Commissioner Vaishali M.L. on Saturday.

Govind Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Gadag district, being greeted by outgoing Deputy Commissioner Vaishali M.L. on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Govind Reddy took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Gadag district on Saturday.

Outgoing Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Vaishali M.L. handed over the charge to Mr. Govind Reddy and greeted him. Prior to the present posting, Mr. Reddy was the Deputy Commissioner of Bidar.

Chief Executive Officer of Gadag Zilla Panchayat Bharat S. and other senior officials of the district were present.

Mr. Reddy, a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer was promoted to Indian Administrative Service (IAS) rank in 2021.

