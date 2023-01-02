Govind Karjol vows to complete work on Mahadayi project in one year

January 02, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Belagavi

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol has vowed to change his name if he does not ensure the completion of the revised Mahadayi drinking water project in one year.

“We are extremely happy that the Central government has approved the revised detailed project report of the Mahadayi project, that was submitted by the State government. We will start work in a month and complete it in less than one year. If that does not happen, I will not call myself Govind Karjol. I will change my name,’‘ he said.

The Minister told journalists in Belagavi on Monday, that the Centre’s clearance for the revised DPR was a clear indication for the State government to go ahead with the project.

It means all obstacles have been removed.

Mr. Karjol denied allegations by the former Irrigation Minister H.K. Patil that the clearance document was unsigned and undated. “The director of Central Water Resources Ministry signed it on December 29, 2022,’‘ he said.

He questioned Mr. Patil about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s election promise made to Goans in 2007 that the Congress will not allow the Mahadayi project to take off.

However, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi rubbished these claims.

“It is an eye wash and an election-time gimmick. There is no clarity in the Central government’s letter of approval for the revised DPR. It says that the approval is subject to approvals by various agencies including forest and wildlife regulatory authorities. It also does not answer the question raised by environmentalists or the division of water among the riparian States. There is, therefore, no meaning in the State government celebrating the development, as if it means the green signal for the long-pending project,” Mr. Jarkioli told journalists in Belagavi on Monday.