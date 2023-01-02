ADVERTISEMENT

Govind Karjol vows to complete work on Mahadayi project in one year

January 02, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Belagavi

I will change my name if it does not happen, the Minister says

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol has vowed to change his name if he does not ensure the completion of the revised Mahadayi drinking water project in one year.

“We are extremely happy that the Central government has approved the revised detailed project report of the Mahadayi project, that was submitted by the State government. We will start work in a month and complete it in less than one year. If that does not happen, I will not call myself Govind Karjol. I will change my name,’‘ he said.

The Minister told journalists in Belagavi on Monday, that the Centre’s clearance for the revised DPR was a clear indication for the State government to go ahead with the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It means all obstacles have been removed.

Mr. Karjol denied allegations by the former Irrigation Minister H.K. Patil that the clearance document was unsigned and undated. “The director of Central Water Resources Ministry signed it on December 29, 2022,’‘ he said.

He questioned Mr. Patil about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s election promise made to Goans in 2007 that the Congress will not allow the Mahadayi project to take off.

However, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi rubbished these claims.

“It is an eye wash and an election-time gimmick. There is no clarity in the Central government’s letter of approval for the revised DPR. It says that the approval is subject to approvals by various agencies including forest and wildlife regulatory authorities. It also does not answer the question raised by environmentalists or the division of water among the riparian States. There is, therefore, no meaning in the State government celebrating the development, as if it means the green signal for the long-pending project,” Mr. Jarkioli told journalists in Belagavi on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US