Govind Karjol is Belagavi in-charge

Belagavi

02 May 2021 18:17 IST

The State government has appointed Govind Karjol as the Minister in-charge of Belagavi district.

This is despite Belagavi having four BJP MLAs in the Cabinet. Senior leader Umesh Katti has been posted as the in-charge Minister of Bagalkot district.

Since the resignation of Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mr. Katti was holding meetings of officers in Belagavi. He was appointed as the chairman of the district COVID committee.

Advertising

Advertising