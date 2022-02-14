Governor’s speech dull and disappointing: HDK

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday termed the Governor’s speech as “dull and disappointing”, and does not reflect the future development work to be taken up by the Government.

“The Government through the Governor’s speech seems to be telling people not to have any hopes on the Budget. Governor’s speech has only old points on COVID-19 and is of no use,” he said in his reaction to budget.

Meanwhile, he also announced that he would speak on the corruption that took place during the tenure of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “He claims to have given clean governance. But I will speak on the corruption during this legislature session. Congress is speaking on BJP Government. People should also know what happened during the Congress rule.”