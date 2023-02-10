Governor’s speech a bundle of lies: Siddaramaiah

February 10, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - SHAHAPUR (YADGIR DISTRICT)

Alleging that the State government was spreading lies through the Governor’s speech, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday said the speech lacked details of development and vision, and it was a bundle of lies.

Addressing a gathering as part of the Praja Dhwani Yatre at Shahapur in Yadgir district on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “The Governor’s speech is a bundle of lies. There were no details of the development works the government had implemented so far and there was no mention of hike in prices and problems of farmers”.

He said BJP governments at the Centre and the State had failed on all fronts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to provide two crore jobs every year, bring back black money to India and distribute ₹15 lakh to every citizen as promised. Mr. Modi also failed to take up rural development programmes, help poorer sections of society and double the income of farmers. At the State level, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai even failed to construct houses for the homeless, he said.

Recalling his earlier promises and what he did after becoming Chief Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “During my padayatra to Ballari from Bengaluru, I had promised to spend ₹50,000 crore for the irrigation sector if the Congress was voted to power. I spent ₹58,000 crore.”

He said the Congress and JD(S) coalition government waived loans of 22.27 lakh farmers totalling ₹8,165 crore. He sought to know if the Bommai government had waived any farm loans.

Mr. Siddaramaiah urged the government to purchase the cotton at a minimum support price of ₹10,000 a quintal and release compensation to red gram growers as the crop was destroyed due to wilt disease.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, who expressed confidence of the party coming back to power, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s government had failed to strengthen Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB). “If the Congress comes to power, it will release ₹5,000 crore to the KKRDB and fill 50,000 vacant posts, establish a degree college in each Assembly constituency, set up mother and child hospital and trauma care centre in each taluk and also construct houses for the homeless,” he said.

MLA Priyank Kharge said two schemes — Gruha Jyothi and Gruha Laxmi — would be implemented if the Congress came to power. He criticised the BJP governments at the Centre and State for misleading people on religious grounds without implementing any pro-people project. Former Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, M.B. Patil, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, and MLAs Sharanabasappa Gowda Darshanapur, and Basareddy Anapur were present.