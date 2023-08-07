Governor’s office writes to CS to examine charges made against Agriculture Minister

August 07, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST

Amid allegations of corruption against Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy by department officials and a letter from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s secretariat to the Chief Secretary to look into the matter, the Minister on Monday termed the letter as “fake” and sought an inquiry into it.

A communication from the Governor’s secretariat to the Chief Secretary said that assistant directors in Mandya, Malavalli, K.R. Pet, Pandavapura, Srirangapatna, and Maddur taluk had in a letter accused the Minister of seeking ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh through the Joint Director of Agriculture of Mandya.

Probe

However, dismissing the letter submitted by Agriculture Department officials as “fake,” Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said he had urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a probe by the Chief Secretary into the matter to identify the persons behind the “fake letter submitted to the Governor in the names of the Agriculture Department officials”.

The Minister said he had discussed the matter with the Joint Director of Agriculture in Mandya and the latter had informed him that no official from the department had written such a letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said he had asked the Superintendent of Police, Mandya, to hold a preliminary inquiry into the matter. “Prima facie it appears to be fake. But, we have to find out who has written the letter,” he said.

The Agriculture Minister, who is also Minister in charge of Mandya district, said it was a “conspiracy” to tarnish his reputation. Efforts to destroy his reputation were taking place repeatedly, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.