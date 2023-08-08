Governor’s office seeks point-wise reply from Karnatak University Vice-Chancellor on plagiarism complaint

August 08, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A complaint of plagiarism by two college teachers pertaining to a book published by Prasaranga (publication wing) of Karnatak University has reached the office of the Governor, resulting in the Governor’s office writing to the Vice-Chancellor seeking a point-wise reply.

The complaint of plagiarism pertains to the book titled “Experiments in Chemistry” authored by Suresh M. Tuwar, Manjali S. Salunke and Rajesh G. Kalkhambkar and published by Prasaranga in July 2021.

The allegation is that the core content of the book has been copied from “Comprehensive B.Sc Chemistry Laboratory Manual” published in June 2018 by Karnatak Science College in Dharwad and Chem-Forum (Chemistry Teachers Forum) and edited by an 18-member editorial board.

Prof. Tuwar and Prof. Salunke, who were chairpersons of Physical Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry on the editorial board, are now being accused of plagiarism along with Prof. Kalkhambkar.

While Prof. Tuwar is a former president of Chem-Forum and now director of College Development Council of Karnatak Science College, Prof. Salunke was assigned additional charge as principal of Karnatak Science College last month.

Karnatak Science College is a constituent college of Karnatak University.

Their elevation has happened despite the matter being brought to the notice of the competent authorities in the university, say the complainants.

As per the complaint to the Governor, signed by professor of Chemistry O. Kotresh and Associate Professor K.S. Katagi of Karnatak Science College, the authors have copied from the manual and projected it as their original work.

Prof. Katagi was the convenor of the editorial board (Organic Chemistry), while Prof. Kotresh is a Chem-Forum member and he is said to have suspected plagiarism first.

The complainants have said that it is a clear case of plagiarism and self-plagiarism as per UGC Regulations and Karnatak University plagiarism policy (2021-22).

Till date the matter has not been referred to the departmental council proceedings or to the Institutional Academic Integrity Panel of Karnatak University, they have said.

The complainants have pointed out that the publication committee in its online meeting on May 29, 2021, referred 12 book drafts to subject experts for review and allowed publication of “Experiments of Chemistry” without any review. The developments in the last 16 months (the first complaint was filed in March 2022) indicate favouritism towards the “tainted” teachers, the complainants have said.

The complainants have also said that in his three-page reply to the legal notice sent by them, the Registrar (Administration) disposed of the matter terming the allegation as false and also stating that it is the author or the publisher and not the editorial board which has the copyright of the book.

Taking exception to it, the complainants have said that without referring the matter to the departmental council or the Institutional Academic Integrity Panel, the Registrar had taken the unilateral decision of disposing of the case.

They have said that as there has been a systematic effort to avoid taking action against those who indulged in plagiarism, they [complainants] have been forced to urge the Governor to intervene. Considering their letter, the Special Secretary to Governor wrote to the Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University on July 20 seeking point-wise reply on the issue for the perusal of the Governor.

Inquiry on

When contacted, Vice-Chancellor K.B. Gudasi said that the university has initiated the process of inquiry into the issue and based on the findings of the inquiry, it will send its reply to the Governor’s office.

What UGC says

As per UGC (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations 2018, if any member of the academic community suspects with appropriate proof that a case of plagiarism has happened in any document, he shall report it to the Departmental Academic Integrity Panel.

Upon receipt of such a complaint or allegation, the Departmental Academic Integrity Panel shall investigate the matter and submit its recommendations to the Institutional Academic Integrity Panel of Higher Educational Institutions.

The authorities of Higher Educational Institutions can also take suo motu notice of an act of plagiarism and institute proceedings under these regulations. Similarly, proceedings can also be initiated by the Higher Educational Institutions authorities on the basis of findings of an examiner. All such cases will be investigated by the Institutional Academic Integrity Panel.