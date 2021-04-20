Governors of all States are holding all-party meetings, says Home Minister

Bommai asks DKS to desist from politicising the issue

Home and Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai ridiculed KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar for his criticism related to Governor Vajubai Vala getting ready to preside over an all-party meeting on COVID as against the normal practice of the Chief Minister leading the meeting.

Mr. Shivakumar had questioned the need for the Governor to hold such a meeting when there is an elected government in the State.

Referring to this, Mr. Bommai said such meetings led by the Governors were taking place in all the States and was not confined to Karnataka.

“The Prime Minister has spoken to Governors of all the States and asked them to join hands in tackling COVID-19,” Mr. Bommai told reporters.

“It is not that the Governor is holding a meeting only in Karnataka. Even in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the Governor is doing so. Can we say that the elected government there has failed?,” he shot back.

“This is the time for everyone to forget their differences and work unitedly to find success in fighting the pandemic. I request Mr. Shivakumar to understand this and desist from politicising the issue,” Mr. Bommai said.