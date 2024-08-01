Governor’s notice a conspiracy to dislodge Siddaramaiah govt., says Congress

Reacting to the Governor’s show cause notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the MUDA scam, the Congress has described it as a conspiracy hatched by the opposition to dislodge the State government.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshman lashed out at the BJP and the JD (S) and warned that Congress would respond to the developments politically.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is the tallest leader of the AHINDA and subjecting him to such harassment amounts to insulting and disrespecting the Dalits, the OBCs, and other communities. There will be a public movement involving all of them in support of Mr. Siddaramaiah, said Mr. Lakshman.

He alleged that Governor Taawarchand Ghelot has sought legal advice from the BJP and JD (S) and the two parties would be responsible for any ramifications if the Siddaramaiah government was dislodged.

He went into the crux of the MUDA scam and said that the land was purchased by Mallikarjun Swamy and has nothing to do with Siddaramaiah. Yet, the Governor has sought an explanation from the Chief Minister which is unfortuante, said Mr. Lakshman.

BJP leaders including R. Ashok, Ashwath Narayan, Vijayendra, and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy have joined hands to hatch a conspiracy to bring down the Government but the Congress will approach the people, Mr. Lakshman added.

“Let Mr. Vijayendra and Mr.Kumaraswamy swear before the Dharmasthala Manjunateshwara that there was no conspiracy,” said Mr. Lakshman.

He also questioned the motives of the Opposition and said at a time when the State was in the grip of floods and the government had to focus on providing relief. “It is a shame that the BJP was stooping to such levels to grab power by hook or crook,” he added. “People of the State have not given mandate to the BJP and has reduced it to 66 seats in the Assembly. The BJP has unseated 10 State Governments and this is another attempt,” said Mr. Lakshman.