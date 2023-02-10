ADVERTISEMENT

‘Governor’s address only proves corruption charges against government’

February 10, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Terming the Governor’s address to the joint session of the State legislature on Friday as being devoid of anything new, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said the speech seemed to prove people’s accusation that the government was drowning in corruption without doing any work.

“Corruption is the biggest problem in the State today. There was not a word about what steps the government has taken to overcome this problem. The Governor’s speech is confirming that the government is in favour of corruption,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The State is facing serious problems mainly unemployment, price rise, corruption, an atmosphere of unrest, agrarian crisis, weavers’ and fishermen problems, and lack of emphasis on small-scale industries. “It is the responsibility of the government to recognise and eliminate these problems,” he said.

Senior Congress leader H.K. Patil, referring to the speech mentioning clearing the detailed project report of the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project, said, “This is an old issue. But didn’t the Governor’s speech not mention anything about forest and environmental clearance for the project?” There is no mention of the demand by people of north Karnataka to grant the status of national project for the Upper Krishna Project, he added.

JD(S) deputy leader in the Assembly Bandeppa Kashempur said, “There is not a single element in the Governor’s address that can be thought of as a new programme for farmers. The Governor has mentioned only routine duties of the government. People have lost trust in this government.”

