Governor visits Belur, Halebidu

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot visited Belur and Halebidu on Friday.

He offered prayers at Channakeshava Temple in Belur and Hoysaleshwara Temple in Halebidu. Along with senior officers of the district, he went around both the temples and appreciated the magnificent monuments of the Hoysala period. Aslam Sharief of the Tourism Department briefed the Governor about the historical importance of the temple and the special features of the Hoysala architecture.

Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, SP R.Srinivasa Gowda and other senior officers accompanied the Governor during his visit.