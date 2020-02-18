Governor Vala’s speech a cut-and-paste job: Kumaraswamy

Both the Congress and the JD(S) came down heavily on the claims made in the Governor’s speech to both Houses of the legislature. They said the BJP government was spreading falsehoods through the speech and appropriating the achievements of the earlier coalition government.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah termed the Governor’s speech “directionless”. He alleged that the Governor had spelt out schemes that were largely introduced by the Congress-JD(S) government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

In a tweet, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the government was conveying false information through the Governor’s speech. “Adequate relief measures are still not taken even after six months since floods took place. Many victims are still leading their lives without shelter,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “There are still plenty of reports about miserable living conditions of flood victims. But @BSYBJP is only worried about power & CM chair. It was expected that this unethical government, which was formed through Operation Kamala, will worry only about selfish motives.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy described the speech as a “cut-and-paste job”. He said the “lacklustre speech” did not mention any new programme. Furthermore, he said the State government had failed to bring in financial aid from the Centre and the biggest achievement of this government was the masking of its failures. Saying that during his tenure he had not cut funds from any department, he said the Centre was yet to release NREGA and GST dues.