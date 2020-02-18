Governor Vala’s address highlights Karnataka’s investment measures

Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday said the government has announced a slew of measures for improving the investment climate in the State and would soon bring out a new industrial policy and set up a bio-incubator to nurture and support startups in areas of biopharma.

He also said another policy would be announced soon to promote standalone and grid-connected solar-powered agricultural pumps.

In his 20-page address in Hindi to the joint session of the State legislature, Mr. Vala said Karnataka ranked second in the country as an investment destination, attracting investments of ₹71,745 crore up to November 2019. The government has initiated action to announce a new industrial policy for attracting more investments, new technology, and generation of jobs, with focus on comprehensive industrial development in tier II and tier III cities.

The bio-incubator to nurture and support startups is to be set up in collaboration with Manipal Academy for Higher Education.

The government has already announced a new textile and garment policy for the development of the textile and ready-made sector. It has also set up the Karnataka Innovation Authority to further strengthen the innovation ecosystem.

Social welfare

Speaking about the social welfare initiatives of the government, he said it had enhanced the monthly remuneration to Accredited Social Health Activists from ₹3,500 to 4,000 with effect from November 2019 and had also released a one-time payment of ₹3,000 as an incentive for having transferred data to the RCH software application. The monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers has been increased from ₹8,000 to ₹10,000, and that of anganwadi helpers raised from ₹4,000 to ₹5,250.

He pointed out that Karnataka stood first in the country in increasing forest cover and reducing maternal deaths. The State is the second-largest milk producer in the country, and a sum of ₹691 crore was released for payment of incentive of ₹5 per litre of milk to nearly nine lakh dairy farmers till the end of December 2019.

The Governor also said that 276 Karnataka public schools have been started from class 1 to 12 by integrating nearby primary, high schools and PU colleges, with the objective of enhancing quality of education. The novel concept of “water bell” was introduced in schools to prevent dehydration in students, he said.