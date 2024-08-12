Governor urges youth to come together to strengthen country, build a better society

Reflecting on India’s remarkable progress over 75 years of Independence, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has commended the nation’s journey to self-reliance, while urging the youth to come together to strengthen the country and build a better society.

Speaking at the 42nd annual convocation of Gulbarga University in Kalaburagi on Monday, Mr. Gehlot noted that India has become the world’s fifth largest economy. And, with collective efforts it is progressing steadily towards securing the position of being the third largest economy and achieving universal literacy by 2047.

Mr. Gehlot said that world-class institutions of ancient India such as Taxila University and Nalanda University stand as a testament to the ancient world’s pursuit of knowledge.

India’s rich heritage and contributions have left an indelible mark on the global platform. The epithet Vishwaguru encapsulates India’s historical role as a beacon of knowledge and learning. Thus, imparting quality education will lead to a successful career, Mr. Gehlot added.

He urged the students from all education institutions to join the Ek Ped Maa Ka Naam campaign and to plant at least one tree as a tribute to their mother.

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar said that statutes concerning recruitment to vacant posts in all the universities have been approved by the Governor. And, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also given the nod for the recruitment process. Universities in the state are facing an acute shortage of teaching staff with 80% to 90% of faculty posts remaining vacant, forcing the universities to depend on guest faculty.

The Minister also welcomed the Governor’s proposal to reserve 10% of the total grants allocated to Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) for the comprehensive development of universities in the region.

Mr. Sudhakar announced that the government will establish a multi-disciplinary skill centre on 25 acres of land on Gulbarga University campus and also set up an Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital on 10 acres of land on campus.

Honorary doctorate

Three eminent persons, senior advocate Archana P. Tiwari for her judicial service, social activist Lakshman Dasti in the field of regional development and social service and Lingaraj B. Appa, an agri-entrepreneur, were awarded honorary doctorate by Gulbarga University on the occasion.

University Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar and Registrar Rajnalkar Laxman were present.