Governor urges students to contribute to society and to the development of nation

December 09, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot has urged students to contribute to society and for the development of nation.

He was delivering his address at the 10th convocation of Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Ballari on Friday.

Mr. Gehlot reiterated that the New National Education Policy is proving to be a boon economically and intellectually and it has been implemented to impart moral and value-based education with more emphasis on skill in the education system.

He said that the new NEP has given more emphasis to mother tongue because studying in mother tongue will be more effective in learning.

The country was in the position of being a Vishwaguru in the ancient times because it was skilled in knowledge and science, he said.

“We should make continuous effort to utilise the skills and talents of the young generation and build a new India. The NEP will also help regain India’s ancient glorious status of being a Vishwaguru,” Mr. Gehlot said.

India, which has taken over the presidency of G20 Leaders Summit, will work to increase a sense of sovereignty at the global level and will move forward on the basis of one India, one land, one family.

The former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation A.S. Kiran Kumar, in his speech, said that learning does not end even if students reach their goals in their academic life. One must get higher qualifications and choose a job, as it is a continuous process, he said.

Education, learning

Acquiring knowledge plays a crucial role in the progress of a student in his life. Knowledge empowers one to find success in all walks of life, Mr. Kumar said and added that continuous learning enables students to face a competitive and fast-changing world.

Underlining the need for adopting advanced technology to improve quality of life, Mr. Kumar said that disaster management and emergency management can be improved by implementing geospatial technology to increase speed, accuracy and cost-effectiveness of social services and health care and transport systems.

India being one of the fastest growing nations in the world, with half of the country’s population aged under 25, he said, an average of 15 million youth will join the workforce every year for the next two decades. This gives India a unique competitive edge, he added.

Gold medals

A total of 48 students were awarded gold medals in various categories of undergraduate and postgraduate studies during the convocation. And, 17 research scholars from various disciplines were awarded doctorate degrees.

Certificates were distributed to 136 students [63 bachelor and 73 Master degrees].

Akshita Kumari of the Department of Commerce, Postgraduate Centre, Nandihalli, was felicitated with four gold medals, while T.L. Hemantha from the Department of Mineral Processing, Postgraduate Centre, Nandihalli, and Preeti R. of the Department of Industrial Chemistry were honoured with three gold medals each.