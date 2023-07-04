Governor underlines need for job-oriented education

July 04, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot stressed upon the imperative for universities to undertake effective measures to impart job-oriented education to students. He was speaking at the fourth convocation of Bangalore North University in Kolar.

Today, technology reigns supreme, and technical education plays a key role in fostering the nation’s progress, said the Governor. He underlined the need for organizing seminars in universities and colleges to raise awareness among students about prevention of cyber crimes. He urged the Higher Education Minister and the University Chancellor to take prompt action in this regard, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.