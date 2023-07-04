Governor underlines need for job-oriented education

July 04, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot stressed upon the imperative for universities to undertake effective measures to impart job-oriented education to students. He was speaking at the fourth convocation of Bangalore North University in Kolar.

Today, technology reigns supreme, and technical education plays a key role in fostering the nation’s progress, said the Governor. He underlined the need for organizing seminars in universities and colleges to raise awareness among students about prevention of cyber crimes. He urged the Higher Education Minister and the University Chancellor to take prompt action in this regard, according to a release.