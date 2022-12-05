Governor to present Nadoja Award for three

December 05, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Cardiologist and director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research C.N. Manjunath, writer Krishnappa G. and social activist and businessman S. Shadakshari have been selected for the Nadoja Award given by Kannada University in Hampi.

The dignitaries will be honoured with the award by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, who is the Chancellor of the university, at the convocation scheduled on Thursday.

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan will present D.Litt and Ph.D and the former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Samskrit University Mallepuram G. Venkatesh will deliver the convocation address.

Dr. Manjunath, who hails from Cholenahalli in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district, is a well-known cardiologist and helms the State-run Jayadeva Cardiology Institute, one of the premier cardiology institutes in the country.

Mr. Shadakshari, who is from Talavur in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district, is known for his social services. His Ramanashree Prathisthan, in association with Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat, has been identifying scholars and writers who have made significant contributions to the cultural heritage of the State and honouring them with Ramanashree Awards for the last 16 years. Mr. Shadakshari is also the chairman of Ramanashree Hotel and Group of Institutions.

Mr. Krishnappa, known as Bendre Krishnappa, is from Cholanayakanahalli near Bengaluru. He has been selected for the award for his contribution to the field of literature.

Meanwhile, research students at Kannada University, most of them from oppressed and marginalised communities, on Sunday, launched an indefinite agitation on the campus demanding that the authorities pay fellowships, which, they say, has been pending for the last 30 months. They have also warned that they will not allow the university authorities to hold the convocation.

