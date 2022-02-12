Governor to enter Assembly through grand steps of Secretariat

The presiding officers of both the Houses of the State legislature — Mr Kageri and Basavaraj Horatti — called on the Governor

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Saturday said Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will arrive at the Assembly Hall through the grand steps of the State Secretariat and address a joint session of the legislature on Monday.

“This practice of arriving through the grand steps had been stopped for various reasons. This time we have requested the Governor to climb the grand steps and enter the Assembly Hall. He has agreed,” Mr Kageri told reporters in Bengaluru.

The presiding officers of both the Houses of the State legislature — Mr Kageri and Basavaraj Horatti — called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and extended the invitation to address the joint session of the State Legislature on Monday.

Mr Kageri on Saturday spent some time listening to the music played by the Mysore Police Band and CAR Police Band in the lounge of the Assembly. The personnel of the band were practising for the joint session slated to begin on Monday. Later, Mr Kageri spoke to the personnel of the Equestrian Squad.