Governor tests negative for COVID-19

Bengaluru

03 August 2020 14:59 IST

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday underwent COVID-19 test and tested negative, according to an official release from the Raj Bhavan here.

On July 31, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and held discussions on various matters related to the administration.

On Sunday Mr. Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Manipal Hospital in the city.

“After knowing that the Chief Minister tested positive, the Governor, myself and ADG to the Governor have undergone Corona Ag test and tested as negative done on August 3, 2020 at 12.30 p.m” said the official release issued by Tejas Bhatti, personal secretary the Governor.