Karnataka

Governor tests negative for COVID-19

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on July 31. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 03 August 2020 14:59 IST
Updated: 03 August 2020 15:03 IST

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday underwent COVID-19 test and tested negative, according to an official release from the Raj Bhavan here.

On July 31, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and held discussions on various matters related to the administration.

Advertising
Advertising

On Sunday Mr. Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Manipal Hospital in the city.

“After knowing that the Chief Minister tested positive, the Governor, myself and ADG to the Governor have undergone Corona Ag test and tested as negative done on August 3, 2020 at 12.30 p.m” said the official release issued by Tejas Bhatti, personal secretary the Governor.

Comments
More In Karnataka
Read more...