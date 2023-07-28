Governor tells students studying agricultural sciences to become job creators

July 28, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - YADGIR

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has advised students of farm sciences to become job creators instead of just confining themselves to various jobs.

Speaking at the 12th convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Raichur on Friday, the Governor said: “Agriculture is badly affected by climate change. Both Union and State governments have implemented several schemes to promote inventions on doubling farm income for ensuring fair prices to agricultural produce. Students should help farmers with inventions and encourage them to switch to new cropping methods to strengthen the country’s farm economy,” he said.

The Governor gave away graduate, post-graduate and doctoral degrees and gold medals to toppers.

In all, 332 students received graduate certificates, 106 students received post-graduate degrees and 42 students received doctoral degrees for their research.

Making the introductory remarks, Vice-Chancellor of the university M. Hanumanthappa presented a report of the achievements of the university and various courses being offered. Deans of various streams, members of board of management, senior faculty members were present.