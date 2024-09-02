Governor seeks explanation from govt. on allotment of five acres of land to trust run by Kharge family

In another face-off between the Raj Bhavan and the Congress government, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought an explanation from the government on a petition submitted to him by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, questioning the allotment of land at Defence Aerospace Park to a trust run by RDPR and IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge’s family, including his father and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Mr. Narayanaswamy had petitioned the Governor on August 27 seeking removal of Mr. Priyank Kharge from the Ministry in connection with allotment of land under SC quota by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board, which he had termed as nepotism.

Mr. Priyank Kharge confirmed on Monday that the Governor had written to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh seeking explanation on allotment of five acres of land to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust run by Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge’s family at the Hi­tech Defence Aerospace Park, near Bengaluru, out of the 45.94 acres earmarked for civic amenities (CA) in March 2024.

Mr. Priyank Kharge lashed out at Mr. Gehlot, accusing him of acting with a “lightning speed” on complaints against Congress leaders, but with a with a “tortoise speed” on ones against BJP and JD(S) leaders.

“The BJP submits a complaint and the Governor writes back to the government seeking explanation. There is a lightning speed. On matters concerning BJP, JD(S) leaders, the speed is of a tortoise. If it is Congress there will be lighting speed,” the Minister told presspersons here.

“The Governor has put some queries and sent petitions against BJP, JD(S) leaders back, and is saying they are not before him. When a complaint or petition goes to the Governor’s office, it does not stand disposed of until and unless the Governor disposes it ... You (Governor) have asked for clarification, the file is still pending; after the clarification, you have to make a decision,” the Minister said.

Mr. Priyank Kharge’s reference to BJP, JD(S) leaders was in the context of pending requests seeking sanction for prosecution of JD(S) leader and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, and against former Ministers Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani, and G. Janardhana Reddy.

It may be noted that the Congress held a Raj Bhavan Chalo on August 31, demanding sanction for prosecution of Mr. Kumaraswamy and three former BJP Ministers. During the submission of a petition, Mr. Gehlot reportedly told the Congress delegation that there was no application pending before him seeking prosecution of JD (S) and BJP leaders.

With regard to allotment of five acres to the trust run by the Kharge family, Mr. Narayanaswamy alleged that it was a case of criminal breach of trust from the Kharges towards fellow SC entrepreneurs.

The trustees include Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife Radha Bai, Mr. Priyank Kharge, the AICC chief’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani, MP, and the senior Kharge’s younger son Rahul Kharge, the BJP leader said.

Sources in the Congress said that social activist Dinesh Kallalli had submitted a complaint to the Governor against Industries Minister M.B. Patil for alleged irregularities in the allotment of KIADB sites for industries.

On August 17, the Governor sanctioned prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi, by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

The Chief Minister has challenged the Governor’s decision in the High Court of Karnataka and the court is hearing the matter since August 19.

