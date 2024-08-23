Governor returning 11 Bills this year draws criticism from Congress

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned 11 Bills since this January, adding to the tussle between the Congress government and the Raj Bhavan.

The details provided by the government show that these 11 Bills have been returned for the second time by the Governor. Six of these 11 Bills were returned in August.

This has attracted angry reactions, with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar attributing it to the Governor “yielding to the BJP’s pressure” while 15 Congress legislators have described the Governor’s action as politically motivated.

The Bills that have been returned since January for the second time are The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023; The Karnataka Hindu Religious Charitable Institutions Endowments Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Town and Country Planning Amendment Bill, 2024; Gadag Betagiri Business, Culture and Exhibition Authority Bill, 2023; The Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill, 2024; Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple Authority Bill, 2024; and The Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “If the Governor takes decisions based on what suits the BJP, why do we need governments in a democracy?”

Asked if there was an attempt to bring down the government, he said, “Any effort to bring down the government will not succeed. We are not going to sit quietly watching these attempts and we will take measures to counter them.”

As many as 15 Congress legislators, including MLCs S. Ravi and Dinesh Gooli Gowda, issued a statement, in which they accused the Governor of acting like a leader of the Opposition. They warned of resorting to legal fight if he did not mend himself.

