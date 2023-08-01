Governor presents honorary doctorate to A.V.S. Murthy and H.S. Shetty at VTU convocation

August 01, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Belagavi

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) conferred honorary doctorate on seer of Adi Chunchanagiri Math Sri Nirmalanandanath Swami, honorary secretary of Bengaluru-based Rashtreeya Sikshana Samiti Trust A.V.S. Murthy and industrialist H.S. Shetty during its 23rd convocation in Belagavi on Tuesday.

As the seer could not attend the programme, officials said that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave away the Doctor of Science honoris causa degrees to the two achievers and felicitated them.

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university, also awarded gold medals and certificates to rank-holders. Higher Education Minister and pro-Chancellor M.C. Sudhakar was present.

Professor, IIT Madras, V. Kamakoti delivered the convocation address.

The university awarded BE, B.Tech degrees to 42,545 students, 1,003 B. Architecture degrees, six B.Plan degrees, 578 Ph.Ds, four M.Sc engineering by research and two integrated dual degrees to research scholars.

Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar welcomed the gathering and spoke about the recent achievements of VTU.

Registrar B.E. Rangaswamy, Registrar (Evaluation) T.N. Sreenivasa, Dean Sadashive Gowda, Finance Officer M.A. Sapna, Executive Council and Academic Senate members and others were present.