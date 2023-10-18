ADVERTISEMENT

Governor praises Mysuru varsity

October 18, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday said the contribution of Mysuru and the century-old University of Mysore in the field of education has been incredible and added that Mysuru has been at the forefront of encouraging art and culture.

In his address at the 103rd annual convocation of the University of Mysore here, Mr. Gehlot said the Centre has been laying emphasis on skill education for the youth with the vision of making the country the world’s largest economy. The youth can play an important role in the ‘vocal for local’ campaign, he added.

Calling upon the students who received different degrees at the convocation, to work towards the country’s development, he told the students to become the country’s greatest asset.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US