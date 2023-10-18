Governor praises Mysuru varsity

October 18, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday said the contribution of Mysuru and the century-old University of Mysore in the field of education has been incredible and added that Mysuru has been at the forefront of encouraging art and culture.

In his address at the 103rd annual convocation of the University of Mysore here, Mr. Gehlot said the Centre has been laying emphasis on skill education for the youth with the vision of making the country the world’s largest economy. The youth can play an important role in the ‘vocal for local’ campaign, he added.

Calling upon the students who received different degrees at the convocation, to work towards the country’s development, he told the students to become the country’s greatest asset.

