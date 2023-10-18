HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor praises Mysuru varsity

October 18, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday said the contribution of Mysuru and the century-old University of Mysore in the field of education has been incredible and added that Mysuru has been at the forefront of encouraging art and culture.

In his address at the 103rd annual convocation of the University of Mysore here, Mr. Gehlot said the Centre has been laying emphasis on skill education for the youth with the vision of making the country the world’s largest economy. The youth can play an important role in the ‘vocal for local’ campaign, he added.

Calling upon the students who received different degrees at the convocation, to work towards the country’s development, he told the students to become the country’s greatest asset.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.