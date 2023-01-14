ADVERTISEMENT

Governor of Karnataka chairs review meeting of SWR in Hubballi

January 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Thaawarchand Gehlot also visited the Railway Museum on Gadag Road where he was was briefed about the history and evolution of the railways in the region

The Hindu Bureau

Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday visited Rail Soudha in Hubballi and chaired a review meeting with the principal heads of various departments of South Western Railway (SWR).

Welcoming the Governor, General Manager of SWR, Sanjeev Kishore briefed him about the key achievements and major highlights of the railway’s performance between January to December, 2022. He also explained in detail various important projects of the railway zone.

Later, the Governor visited the Railway Museum on Gadag Road where he was was briefed about the history and evolution of the railways in the region. He also visited the theatre-coach and restaurant-coach which have been constructed and maintained by the railway zone.

Appreciating the commitment and dedication of the railway officials and staff, he called on them to continue the good work. The Governor emphasised that railways played a significant role in the nation’s progress. Vice Chancellor of Karnatak University Prof. K.B. Gudasi and senior officials of the railway zone were present, a release said.

