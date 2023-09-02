Governor, Minister congratulate ISRO team

September 02, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has extended his congratulations to the dedicated team of ISRO for the remarkable achievement of successfully launching the ISRO Aditya L1 mission, designed to study the sun.

The Governor has penned a letter to ISRO chairman S. Somanath expressing his joy at this significant milestone. He wrote, “It is an immense pleasure to know that after the successful mission of Chandrayan-3, ISRO has planned and successfully launched Aditya-L1 mission, the first space based Indian mission to study the sun.”

Science and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju also complimented ISRO scientists and engineers for the successful launch of Aditya L1 to study solar activities. In a press release, Mr. Boseraju said “The remarkable feat by ISRO has not only enhanced the reputation, image and credibility of our country but has also enabled the students to develop a keen interest in space science.”

“The sun has always been a mystery. Our scientists have dared to go nearer to the sun and conduct a study. I wish the ISRO scientists, Engineers and technocrats all the best in their future endeavours,” the Science and Technology Minister added.