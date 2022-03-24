Governor meets Naveen Gyanagoudar’s family

Thaawarchand Gehlot consoles the bereaved family in Chalageri

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday visited Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district to console the family members of medical student Naveen Gyanagoudar who was killed in war-hit Ukraine.

After paying tributes to Naveen Gyanagoudar, the Governor spoke to his father Shekharappa Gyanagoudar and mother Vijayalakshmi Gyanagoudar for about 15 minutes. Assuring the family of rendering help, he told them that the whole of Karnataka was with them in their time of distress and asked them to contact him in case they needed any help.

Speaking to presspersons after the visit of the Governor, Shekharappa Gyanagoudar said that the Governor had called him over phone on the day his son was killed in the war zone and offered him condolences.

He said that the Governor conveyed to him that he could not come to meet them on the day his son’s mortal remains were brought as he was in Madhya Pradesh for a pre-scheduled programme. “The Governor said that he was with us in this moment of shock and pain,” he said.

The Governor was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Shettennavar and Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya and other officials.

A fourth year medical student at Kharkiv in Ukraine, Naveen Gyanagoudar was killed during shelling on March 1. After much efforts, the embalmed mortal remains were brought to Chalageri on March 21. After the funeral rituals, the family members donated the body to SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Davangere.