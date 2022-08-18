Governor lauds Suttur Mutt’s contribution to society

MYSURU 
August 18, 2022

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurating the 107th birth anniversary of Shri Shivaratri Rajendra Swami of Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday praised the works and contribution of Suttur Mutt to the social and economic welfare of the society.

He was speaking after inaugurating the  107 th birth anniversary of Shivaratri Rajendra Mahaswami of the mutt in the city. The Governor said saints and gurus have played a seminal role in enriching the culture and traditions of the country and hence their anniversaries are celebrated to commemorate them.

The Governor said Rajendra Mahaswami was a philosopher given to patronising religious and cultural traditions and worked to eradicate inequality in society. ‘’The establishment of a hostel for the education of the poor is a case in point and this initiative has today expanded to become the JSS Mahavidyapeetha offering education to thousands of students’’, the Governor added.

The JSS Mahavidyapeetha and the Suttur Mutt have played a key role in empowering community through education and in promoting socio-economic equality besides encouraging entrepreneurship, said Mr. Gehlot.

While the mutt started Akshara Dasoha to spread literacy and impart education in society, it has also embarked upon improving public health through hospitals, the Governor added.

The Suttur Mutt has over 300 institutions under its ambit spearheading science and technology or propagating  ancient wisdom enshrined in scriptures, according to Gehlot who said that thousands of children and students from economically deprived section of the society were benefitting from the initiatives.

The Governor also praised the present pontiff Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami and said that he was continuing the traditions started by his guru and predecessor and taking the JSS institutions to global heights. Sri Siddalinga Swami, Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and others were present.

