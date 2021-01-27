Governor lauds State’s success in fight against COVID-19

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa greeting Governor Vajubhai Vala during Republic Day celebrations in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru

27 January 2021 00:36 IST

Karnataka has emerged a model for the country, says Vajubhai Vala

Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday commended the State government’s success in the fight against COVID-19 and said it had emerged a model for the country.

“The State Health Department led the fight against COVID-19 effectively. Testing, tracing, tracking, technology and treatment – T5s of Karnataka – have emerged as the model for the country,” the Governor said.

In his Republic Day address at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground here, the Governor said, “The celebrations of Republic Day this year is dedicated to undying human spirit to triumph in the face of adversity. While the world faced unprecedented challenges in COVID-19 in 2020, we enter 2021 with renewed vigour and optimism,” he added.

After unfurling the national flag, Mr Vala received a salute from the armed forces. In his 11-page address, the Governor said the Karnataka government worked day and night along with the people and succeeded in turning the tide on COVID-19. The State used the health crisis as an opportunity to create additional infrastructure, and enhance production capacity for PPE kits and ventilators in the country in the true spirit envisaged by Atma Nirbar Bharat launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

It was noteworthy that India has succeeded in producing two vaccines which were also being exported to other countries. The State government was working with the Centre to ensure supply of vaccines to all the people, the Governor said, and appreciated the untiring efforts of frontline health workers in handling the pandemic.

Karnataka State COVID-19 War Room leveraged technology in unprecedented manner for contract tracing, quarantine watch, and manage each aspect of the COVID-19. “This is commendable work,” the Governor said.

Mr. Vala said during the COVID-19 crisis, financial aid of ₹5,372 crore was given to 63,59,000 beneficiaries, which included farmers, and workers of the unorganised sectors. Class

10 and Class 12 examinations were conducted successfully despite pandemic challenge, he said. But there is no room for complacency and we must continue to observe the SMS mantra of social distancing, masking, and sanitisation, the Governor said. Noting development works in the city, Mr. Vala said, “The Bengaluru Smart City project is transforming the city and is being implemented at a brisk speed.” Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other dignitaries were present.

Unlike previous years, the public was not allowed to participate in the function due to pandemic. There were no cultural programmes either.