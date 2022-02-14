Governor lauds management of Covid-19 pandemic by Karnataka Government

State has been able to curtail death rate due to effective COVID-19 management

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot addresses the joint session of Karnataka Assembly, during the first day of legislature session, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on February 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

State has been able to curtail death rate due to effective COVID-19 management

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot said Karnataka has been able to curtail the death rate during the COVID-19 pandemic due to effective management of the health crisis.

The Governor, in his address to the joint session of the State Legislature, which started on February 14 and would continue till February 25, said, “Karnataka won the e-governance award for its effective COVID-19 management using technology. The State relied on five Ts — Testing, Tracing, Tracking, Treatment and Technology.” The vaccination drive was carried out at 6,000 centres, and 9.33 crore doses were administered to the eligible population.

100% first dose

“The State succeeded in giving 100% first dose (4.89 crore) and 85% second dose (4.18 crore). The State conducted over six crore tests,” Mr. Gehlot said in his 28-page address to members of both Houses of the legislature.

Karnataka managed to cope with the third wave of Covid-19 by increasing oxygen production and the government is utilising the ₹840 crore grant effectively for providing necessary emergency facilities.

The State ranked second in terms of telemedicine-based health services under the National Health Mission. The health crisis has been utilised in a positive manner to effectively implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative by enhancing the State's capacity and health infrastructure.

Mr. Gehlot said Karnataka is the first State to implement the new National Education Policy. “Proper policy will be framed and grants will be released to implement the ‘Marali Tayinadige’ scheme for utilising the knowledge of indigenous people abroad,” he said.

Referring to farmers’ issues, he said ₹960.99 crore was paid to 48 lakh farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in 2021-22.

Metro rail progress

The governor said the Bengaluru metro rail project with 32.54 km in Phase II would be completed by 2022-23 and would be opened to the public. The upgradation of existing water purification units at Koramangala and Challaghatta valley would be taken up to prevent contamination of Bellandur lake and Varthur lakes.

Bengaluru city would get 7,750 lakh litres of additional water supply by the implementation of Cauvery water supply 5th stage project at an estimated cost of ₹5,550 crore.