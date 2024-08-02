Upping his ante against Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot for issuing a show-cause notice to him over the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Governor of working as a ‘puppet’ in the hands of the Centre.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival in Mysuru on August 2 before proceeding to review the flood situation in Kodagu, Mr Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of misusing Raj Bhavan to destabilise an elected State government. The show-cause notice served by the Governor was not only ‘illegal’ and ‘anti-constitutional’, but also ‘ruining’ democracy, said the Chief Minister while calling upon him to withdraw the notice immediately.

Mr. Siddaramaiah emphasised that he had no role to play in the allotment of residential sites to his wife. “Where is my role in it?”

He accused T.J. Abraham, an activist whose complaint was the basis for the Governor issuing the show cause notice, of being a ‘blackmailer’ who had submitted such complaints against several people. “But, I have committed no offence,” the Chief Minister said.

Show-cause notice issued by Governor in haste

On July 26, a complaint against the CM had been lodged at 11.30 a.m. The same day, his office received a call from the special officer in the Governor’s office that the show-cause notice to the Chief Minister was ready to be collected. The notice was handed over the next day at 2 p.m. as it was late that day, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He sought to know the reason for the ‘haste’ with which the Governor had issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Minister of a democratically elected government. “Before issuing a show-cause notice to the Chief Minister, shouldn’t the Governor go through all legal aspects comprehensively?”

Though the Chief Secretary had sent a detailed explanation to the Governor the same day, the Raj Bhavan had not considered it. Also, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the State Government had ordered a judicial probe into the matter on July 14, and a report is awaited, but the Governor had not considered the same.

The Chief Minister stated that during his visit to Delhi, the party high command and leaders were convinced of the facts and understood the situation.

Advice of council of ministers

Pointing out that the Governor was expected to act in accordance with the advice of the council of ministers as per the Constitution, Mr Siddaramaiah sought to know from Mr. Gehlot if the council of ministers had given him any such advice.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the meeting of the council of ministers held in Bengaluru on August 1 had discussed the issue in detail before asking the Governor to withdraw the ‘illegal and anti-constitutional’ show-cause notice issued to the Chief Minister. “I opted out of the meeting on August 1, as I did not wish to set a bad precedent,” he said before adding that he had nominated Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to preside over the meeting.

On flip flop by H.D. Kumaraswamy on padayatra

When his attention was drawn to JD(S) leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy’s flip flop on his party’s participation in the Bengaluru to Mysuru padayatra over the MUDA ‘scam’, Mr. Siddaramaiah referred to the JD(S) leader’s reported statement questioning the purpose the padayatra at a time when people of Karnataka were struggling with heavy rains and floods. “It means he is not participating in the padayatra voluntarily,” he said.