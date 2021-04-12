Governor holds discussions with top officials on COVID-19

Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday held discussions on the present COVID-19 situation in Karnataka with Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar and Health and Family Welfare Department Additional Chief Secretary Javed Akhtar at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor called both officials and held discussions on the steps taken by the government to contain the pandemic. They have submitted a detailed report on COVID-19 and steps by the government to contain the disease, an official press release from the Raj Bhavan said.

During a video-conference with Chief Ministers last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told State governments to hold webinars chaired by Governors of the respective States to communicate messages to officials of local levels and the public on containment of COVID-19 cases at the micro-level.