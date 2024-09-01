Governor has file on HDK and has sought clarification from Lokayukta on complaints against three other politicians, says Home Minister

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Sunday said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had sought clarification from the Lokayukta on complaints against three politicians and the Ombudsman would be clarifying the same to the Governor. One file on Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy is pending with the Governor, three have been returned for clarification, he said.

“The file pertaining to complaints against three politicians has gone from the Lokayukta and the Governor has said he has sent them back seeking clarification. The issue will not be rejected till the file is returned to him with clarification from the Lokayukta. This is what the Governor meant when he said the complaints are not with him,” the Home Minister told presspersons here.

Dr. Parameshwara said if the Governor’s office has sought clarification on the complaints against three politicians, the Lokayukta cannot be keeping quiet. “They have to provide clarification and after that, it is left to the Governor (to decide). The Governor said he has only one file. It is now learnt that the file pertains to Mr. Kumaraswamy. He has to act at least on this matter. The Lokayukta has clarified whether it is according to the law or not. Based on which, the Governor has to take action,” he said.

The Home Minister also clarified that the matter of the Siddartha Trust (managed by Congress president M. Mallikarjun Kharge’s family) getting a site from the KIADB was not discussed with the Governor. “The issue of a special legislature session to be convened has not been discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Based on the court’s order, the course of action, including meeting President Droupadi Murmu, will be decided.”

He also clarified that the Chief Minister is not anxious over the issue of alleged irregularities in the distribution of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). “The Chief Minister is clear about the issue and clarified to the public that he has not misused the office or indulged in illegal activity while he was the Chief Minister or the Leader of the Opposition.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said they would get detailed information on the issue. When reporters asked what happened to the files before the Governor, he said: “We too have the same question. We will get more details about it on Monday. We have submitted a memorandum to the Governor based on the information that we had.”