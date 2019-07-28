Governor has failed to uphold Constitutional values: H.K. Patil

Criticising Governor Vajubhai Vala for inviting BJP State president B.S. Yediyurappa to form the Government, the former Minister H.K. Patil has said that the Governor has failed to uphold Constitutional values as the the BJP does not enjoy a majority.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, he alleged that the Governor invited Mr. Yediyurappa only to help the BJP.

“What was the hurry to invite the BJP to prove majority?,” he asked.

Expressing anguish over party MLAs going against the Congress, he said the party has asked the Speaker to take stringent action against the rebels for betraying the party.

Advocating the need to bring an amendment to the anti-defection law, the former Minister M.B. Patil said only that would prevent MLAs elected on a particular party symbol to not betray the same party.

Terming Mr. Yediyurappa a greedy politician, he said that the only reason why he was in a hurry to become a Chief Minister again was because he feared that his party would make him one of the members of the ‘margdarshak mandal’ like the former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani.

Stating that the BJP is trying to form the government unconstitutionally, Mr. Patil predicted that the government will not last for more than six months.

He also accused Mr. Yediyurappa of bringing a bad name to the State.