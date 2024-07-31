Governor gives notice to CM on MUDA ‘scam’; Siddaramaiah calls breakfast meeting with Ministers today

In a major political development, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is learnt to have issued a “showcause notice” to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking more explanation from him on the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife.

Incidentally the Governor was in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah has convened a breakfast meeting with his ministerial colleagues at his residence on Thursday, ahead of a Cabinet meeting, to discuss the notice issued by the Governor, sources told The Hindu.

The MUDA had allotted 14 sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, in lieu of her land “illegally” acquired by it.

A few days ago, Mr. Siddaramaiah had called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and reportedly discussed the MUDA issue. Raj Bhavan also wrote to the Chief Secretary, seeking details about the alleged irregularities at the authority.

Counter-moves

During the breakfast meeting, the Chief Minister is expected to discuss a strategy to counter the Governor’s possible move on sanctioning prosecution against him. A senior Minister confirmed that the Cabinet would discuss the issue and “take a firm stand”.

The State government has set up a one-man commission of inquiry under retired High Court Judge P.N. Desai to probe the alleged MUDA scam. The BJP and Janata Dal (S) had petitioned the Governor on the matter. Social activist T.J. Abraham has also complained to the Governor on the issue.

Meanwhile, Ministers — G. Parameshwara, Priyank Kharge, and Krishna Byre Gowda — and Congress MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda on Wednesday took exception to the Governor’s intentions to seek details on the alleged irregularities.

Criticism by Ministers

In north Karnataka, Dr. Parameshwara said the Governor had to discharge his duties within the limits of the Constitution. “The Governor’s actions would give rise to doubts if he did not discharge duties as per the Constitution,” he said.

In Bengaluru, Mr. Kharge said in many States, including West Bengal, the Governor’s office had been “misused” by the Centre for serving its political ends.

The Supreme Court on many occasions had also interpreted the Governor’s role. “On what grounds can the Governor sanction prosecution” against the Chief Minister, Mr Kharge asked.

In the past, there have been no instances of the Governor seeking clarifications from the Chief Minister without documents. Generally, the Governor took action based on documents, Mr. Kharge said.

In Hassan, Mr. Byre Gowda alleged that attempts were being made to destabilise the State government using Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah explained to the party high command about the MUDA issue and the multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.