Governor gives assent to two Bills

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has given his assent to the Karnataka Municipal Corporations and Certain Other Law (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, which envisages fixing of a separate rate of property tax for industrial buildings located in city corporation and other urban local bodies limits.

The Governor also gave assent to the Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which introduces provisions for licensed surveyors and other officials to issue certified copies of phodi, land conversion map, and so on to ensure speedy disposal of applications pending in the Revenue Department.

Both Bills were passed by the State legislature during its winter session held in Belagavi in December 2021.